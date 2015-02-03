Big Data, Small Screen Insights Keynote at Digital Signage Expo

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has scheduled a Thought Leadership Panel Keynote Presentation at DSE 2015 on March 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas.

The Thought Leadership Keynote Breakfast Panel Discussion entitled “Big Data – Small Screen Insights” will explore the impact of digital in the out-of-home environment, including the roles of digital signage, smart phones and wearables. The panelists will touch on recent case studies and measurement techniques in the DOOH arena.

Moderated by Asif Khan, Founder & President of The LBMA, panelists will include:

- Ryan Craver, SVP Strategy & Emerging Brands, Lamour, Inc.

- Franny Karkosak, Director, Media & Digital Marketing, TGI Fridays

- Sheri Nikishin, Director of Information Technology, MGM Resorts International

- Stephanie Sollers, Director of Ad Sales, xAd

The Keynote Breakfast will run 7:30-9:00 a.m. on March 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration for the DSE Breakfast Keynote Thought Leadership panel is available online at www.dse2015.com.

DSE will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, USA. DSE is the world’s largest and longest running conference and trade show dedicated to showcasing digital communications and interactive technology solutions for customer- and employee-facing organizations. Launched in 2004, DSE was the first event dedicated to the digital signage market and has been a contributor to the growth of this industry. Professional end user attendance represents decision-makers from industry categories such as retail, restaurant, healthcare, education, hospitality and transportation, as well as other stakeholders, including advertising executives, brand marketers and systems integrators.