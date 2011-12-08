Lee Dodson Departs Premier Mounts

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts has announced the return of CEO Len Dozier to lead Premier Mounts into the next phase of building its business in the U.S. and internationally. Lee Dodson will depart the company.
- Lee Dodson has left Premier Mounts.
- Dozier — founder, owner and CEO of Premier Mounts — will steer the company into its next phase of “creating positive customer experiences” in the AV industry.
- Lee Dodson was brought in to re-position Premier Mounts from a retail focused mount manufacturer to a player in the pro AV market, and has completed his mission and is moving on with his own plans. For the past two years, Lee has made fundamental changes and improvements to the company and laid the foundation for future growth and the capabilities of Premier Mounts, according to the company.
- “I brought Lee in to run Premier Mounts because I knew he was the right man for the job. I have known Lee for a long time and with his experience and his personal contacts in the pro AV industry, I knew he could make these needed changes,” said Len Dozier. “I’d like to thank Lee for the contributions he has made to Premier Mounts and the dedication he has put into steering the company onto its new path. I truly believe this shift to focus on the pro AV, OEM, hospitality and security markets was necessary to re-align ourselves with our core strengths. With the completion of his goal, Lee will be moving on to focus on his own projects. Our Premier Mounts team and I wish Lee all the best in his new ventures.”
- Len Dozier will remain in his current position as CEO, but will play a much stronger role in the day-to-day operations of the company.