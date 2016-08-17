Biamp Systems Expands Global Applications Engineering Team and Training Offerings

Biamp Systems has made new appointments to its global applications engineering team and expanded its training program. New online training webinars include sessions in Arabic as well as the additional time zones for India and the Middle East, expanding Biamp’s education and support offerings.

Craig Upton

Craig Upton joins Biamp as the newest applications engineer for Asia Pacific and is located in Brisbane, Australia. His background includes more than 10 years of industry expertise in third-party control, DSP programming, networking, and videoconferencing.

Daniel Reed



Daniel Reed fills the role of applications engineer, video specialist at Biamp at the headquarters in Beaverton, OR. Reed has more than a decade of advanced technical and sales experience with hardware and software solutions. Most recently, he worked as the sales engineer for National Display Systems and Dome Radiology.

Jemma Zlydneva Jemma Zlydneva is appointed to the role of technical support specialist within Biamp’s applications engineering department, and is located in the United Kingdom. Experienced as a products applications engineer and trainer, she was previously with ARIS Pro in Moscow, Russia, where she provided technical support for the full range of Biamp products.

“Craig, Jemma, and Daniel all bring extensive knowledge and experience with our solutions that will fortify our applications engineering department,” said Kiley Henner, director of customer experience at Biamp Systems. “They fit perfectly into the ethos of the team at Biamp and the talents of each one will help drive our continued commitment to delivering industry-leading products and services.”

Biamp has also rolled out additional online training webinars for the India and Middle East markets and in the Arabic language. The new offerings begin this month and will run through the end of the year. These webinars will provide integrators numerous opportunities to learn about a range of topics, including gain structure, filters and equalizers, audio networking, dynamic processing, mixing and routing, VoIP basics, Tesira logic and presets, and more. The complete schedule is available here.