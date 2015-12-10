Biamp Creates Certification Program for Audia Platform

Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, unveiled an online training course for its Audia digital audio platform. Designed to be flexible and on-demand, the self-paced course allows integrators and end-users to gain insights into maintaining the company’s Audia solutions.

“Audia installations continue to power audio for facilities around the globe, creating the need for us to broaden the training available to meet the continued learning needs of the industry,” said Kiley Henner, director of customer experience at Biamp Systems. “Targeted at professionals tasked with operating and maintaining an Audia system, the ‘Audia for Technicians’ online training course provides valuable knowledge on how to successfully leverage and maintain the benefits of our networked audio solution.”

“Audia for Technicians” is the latest course from Biamp aimed at providing the knowledge and tools needed for providing maintenance and making minor modifications to existing Biamp AudiaFLEX and Nexia platform audio systems. Providing two renewal units toward InfoComm International’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential, the online learning module focuses on existing systems by looking at topics such as AudiaFLEX and Nexia hardware, navigating configuration software, connectivity layers for communicating with hardware, and how peripheral devices such as audio expanders and controllers impact the overall AV system. In addition, participants will learn how multiple Audia and Nexia systems transmit sound between each other.

To complement the online training experience, Biamp also provides participants with a collection of on-demand videos via the Biamp Training channel on YouTube. To further assist users in harnessing the potential of Biamp products, the company has created Cornerstone — an online technical support knowledgebase containing detailed technical information on all Biamp products. The intended result is for partners to gain access to an informative, efficient, and well-rounded learning environment.

More information on Biamp’s Audia online certification training and how to register for the course is available here.