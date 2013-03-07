Whitlock Appoints Director of Federal Government Sales

Whitlock, a global AV solutions provider, announced that Rob Krupp, its regional director for the Hampton Roads Region of Virginia, will take over broader responsibilities for the company's Federal Government Sales nationwide.



In his previous position, Rob managed the financial, operational and administrative responsibilities for Whitlock's team in Hampton Roads. His success in expanding the company's client base in this region, which encompasses a significant portion of Federal Government/DOD, made him a natural selection for fulfilling the same role on a larger scale.

"The U.S. government utilizes audio, video and unified collaboration for cost savings, efficiency improvements, training and most importantly mission critical operations. Whitlock is well versed in the complex processes, security requirements and protocols of this sector," said John Steinhauer, vice president, global sales for Whitlock. "Rob Krupp has been overseeing many of our larger relationships, including SPAWAR, US NAVY, US ARMY and now he will use his expertise to maintain our service quality and meet growing demands worldwide."

"We have worked jointly with Whitlock and Rob Krupp on many federal installations, and their expertise and delivery capabilities are hard to match," said Landon Lovett, executive director, Federal for Crestron Electronics.

Whitlock is a U.S. owned small business concern with GSA contract schedules 58 and 70 and the company has one of the largest national footprints of any provider in its field. Rob will oversee Whitlock's CONUS/OCONUS federal installations, and will work in conjunction with the Global Presence Alliance (GPA) to serve government entities with operational requirements throughout the world. The GPA is a consortium of AV and UC solutions providers who work together on larger global accounts; Whitlock is a founding member of the GPA.

As part of this new position, Rob is expanding the government sales team to include federal government account executives from Whitlock's 20 locations, including its newest office in northern California.