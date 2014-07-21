BenQ Ultra-Short Throw Projectors Make the Classroom Interactive

BenQ has launched a new series of ultra-short throw projectors, the MX852UST and MW853UST. As a provider of interactive classroom tools BenQ has designed its new ultra-short projectors with Colorific image quality, easy installation, and PointWrite interaction for today's students, teachers, and learning institutions. The devices deliver more than one billion bright colors, provide impressive cost savings, and enable more collaborative classroom experiences while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Schools continue to seek comprehensive teaching solutions that bolster learning without increasing classroom costs or complexity," said Bob Wudeck, associate vice president, strategy and business development at BenQ. "With the release of our new MX852UST and MW853UST interactive projectors, we're empowering teachers with simple yet powerful and collaborative tools to inspire students without breaking the bank."



For schools, BenQ's Colorific technology eliminates both light burn and color degradation over extended usage, reducing the devices' TCO. To further optimize the viewing experience, the XGA (MX852UST) and WXGA (MW853UST) devices shine at a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and respective 3,000 and 3,200 lumens of brightness to ensure reliable projections in any indoor light setting, eliminating the need to ever dim the lights again.

To bring lesson plans to life, the MX852UST and MW853UST are compatible with BenQ's PointWrite technology — allowing up to four participants to simultaneously collaborate on screens as large as 190 inches. Featuring auto calibration, the tool allows teachers and students to jointly interact via enabled pens or finger touch technology on any type of projection surface for effortless collaboration. Also equipped with 3D, PC, and Blu-ray readiness in addition to double 10-W speakers, the projectors become a complete content solution for creating engaging lesson plans that will turn the classroom into an inclusive, enhanced, and inspiring environment.

With wall-mount plates integrated directly onto the projectors, installation of the MX852UST and MW853UST is as easy as sliding the devices into place. Setups are made even easier thanks to the projectors' ultra -short throw ratios of 0.43 (MX852UST) and 0.35 (MW853UST), which enable simple placement within any environment. For IT staff, facility-wide maintenance and management are simplified with LAN control, which enables remote monitoring, scheduling, and maintenance from any location over a network. In addition, both projectors are compatible with Crestron RoomView, while a filter-free optical system further reduces the devices' maintenance costs.

For even greater TCO reduction, both projectors come equipped with BenQ's SmartEco™ technology, which reduces power consumption by 70 percent via automatic lamp power adjustment based on precise brightness requirements. Enabling up to an amazing 7,000 hours of lamp life, the energy-saving projectors dramatically cut lamp replacement costs and lower consumption via Auto Power Off while a convenient Eco Blank mode allows teachers to blank out the projection screen whenever the projector is not in use.