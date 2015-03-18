BenQ Streamlines Professional Installs With New SU917 Projector

BenQ America introduced its new SU917 Colorific projector. Created to streamline the setup process for large venues, the 5,000 lumen device couples incredibly high brightness with easy calibration tools such as a 1.5x zoom lens, vertical lens shift, corner fit correction, and a remote control hot key for an even quicker installation process. Extremely simple to operate, the WUXGA projector offers flexible connectivity options including dual HDMI — one equipped with Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) — to allow presenters to send content easily from mobile phones and tablets directly to the big screen.

“Our SU917 projector makes BenQ’s innovative installation tools available to large projection applications,” said Bob Wudeck, associate vice president, strategy and business development at BenQ America Corp. “Equipped with time-saving setup features, the device’s unique value proposition allows users to speed-up the calibration process while shining content at astoundingly high brightness levels. When adding-in MHL, wireless display capabilities, and our SmartEco technology, the SU917 lets professional presentations shine with flying colors without impacting operation costs, ease-of-use, or all-inclusive connectivity.”

Featuring 5,000 lumens of brightness, high 7000:1 contrast ratio, and crystal-clear WUXGA resolution, BenQ’s all-new SU917 projector equips presenters with content-display capabilities that make images fly off the screen, even in rooms with ambient light. Incredibly easy to set up, the device’s 1.5x big zoom lens provides a wider throw distance range while vertical lens shift capabilities — 120 percent to 145 percent — reduce the need to make frequent adjustments to the projector’s placement. To further facilitate installations, the projector’s 2D keystone (+/- 30) lets users easily align images while corner fit allows installers to adjust the four corners of any projection manually by setting both horizontal and vertical values. For ultra-quick installations, a hotkey directly on the remote walks users through a seamless setup process.

Equipped with MHL technology, the SU917 enables streaming and mirroring capabilities for users’ handheld devices, allowing presenters or participants to transfer small-screen content to the big screen directly from any portable unit. For added flexibility, the projector features Wireless Display for cable-free connections to content sources. When paired with BenQ’s QPresenter Pro app, users can transfer files from both iPhone and iPad devices to create an all-encompassing BYOD experience.

For IT managers, facility-wide maintenance is made simple with LAN control, enabling easy remote monitoring and control directly from an administrator's workstation. With LAN display, audio and video signals are carried to the projector via a single LAN cable. The projector provides support for AMX, Crestron, and PJLink systems, making system interoperability even more efficient.

Featuring BenQ’s energy-saving SmartEco technology, the SU917 automatically adjusts lamp power by up to 70 percent in order to apply just the right level of brightness. To further increase power savings, an “Eco Blank” mode allows presenters to blank out the screen whenever a source isn’t detected for more than three minutes. For quick rebooting whenever the projector is accidentally switched off, an Instant Restart feature lets users immediately reactivate the SU917 during 90 seconds where power is maintained at 30 percent.