BenQ Ships Pro AV Projector Series

The What: BenQ America Corp is now shipping its latest line of dual-lamp, high brightness professional projectors.

The What Else: Available through the company’s Integrators’ Choice Program, the Colorific PX9710, PW9620, and PU9730 are designed to satisfy high brightness requirements in settings such as command and control rooms, houses of worship, and conference room environments. Combining up to 7,700 ANSI lumens with flexible installation options, the P-Series displays provide integrators with the ability to cast high quality content easily within any ambient lighting or large venue setting.



The new BenQ PX9710, PW9620, and PU9730 provide 7,700, 7,000, and 6,700 ANSI lumens of brilliant light, while combining XGA (1024x768), WXGA (1280x800), and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolutions, respectively. At a 2,800:1 contrast ratio, the Colorific line allows integrators to provide customers with projection capabilities of over 1 billion true-to-life colors — letting large-venue viewers experience vivid content the way it was intended to be seen. Featuring up to seven different colors, the devices deliver consistent picture quality over time since DLP displays do not experience light burn or color degradation after extended usage — enabling corporate clients, educators, and houses of worship to lower their total cost of ownership (TCO).

To increase setup convenience for installers, the P-Series models are equipped with two interchangeable color wheels (RGBYCW and RGBYCM) that allow users to fit their specific needs for enhanced brightness or color accuracy. For added flexibility and to fit a variety of installation requirements, seven optional interchangeable lenses are offered ranging from wide fix to long zoom sizes. In addition, the projectors offer 360-degree horizontal projection, motorized zoom, focus and lens shifting, and intuitive calibration for tremendous flexibility in placing the projector practically anywhere in the room. As a result, the projectors deliver consistently proportioned images to simplify the relocation and reconstruction of mounting locations through remote-controlled adjustments — allowing easier omnidirectional modifications to projection targets. The units’ built-in test patterns, integrated filtration system, LED indicators, and multi-projector management via LAN further simplify the installation process.

A complete content hub, the projectors provide connectivity convenience via front and rear IR receiver points, HDMI®, DisplayPort, USB, RS-232, and HDBaseT connectivity which transmits audio and video over a single cable across distances up to 328 feet. Taking the setup simplicity even further, the projectors provide installers with a lens-memory option for instant storage of up to 10 different settings, a center-lens hotkey to centralize the units’ lenses, and mechanical shutter capabilities that turn today’s fast-moving images into more fluid content. Managers can also conveniently change the units’ color wheels and 350W dual lamps from a top access door while the series’ optimized 10-fan cooling system ensures that the high brightness projectors always run at optimum temperatures.