Executive Appointments and Promotions

Burbank, CA--Todd Miller has been promoted to vice president of control rooms for Electrosonic. He previously led the company’s service business in North America where he grew the underdeveloped service department into one of the most successful business units. Electrosonic’s Todd Miller

Melville, NY--Peter Morrone has been promoted to senior vice president for engineering and product management for Chyron. After serving as vice president of product engineering there for eight years, in his new role, he will be responsible for engineering leadership, guiding product management, and developing the company’s product release strategy. Chyron’s Peter Morrone



Fort Lee, NJ--Tom Oriola has been appointed Northeast region sales manager for FOR-A where he will be responsible for every aspect of the sales process in that area. He previously held sales positions at Echolab. FOR-A’s Tom Oriola



Cambridge, U.K.--Clear-Com has appointed Richard Palmer as regional sales manager for southern Europe and Africa where he will develop and maintain key dealer and reseller relationships while pursuing new sales opportunities in the region.

Bothell, WA--The Music Group has named Gregg M. Stein as vice president of mass marketing where he will be responsible for the global executive leadership of the company’s mass-market consumer products business unit.

