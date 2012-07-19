Trois Rivieres Training Works Out with ELAN

The owner of the Trois Rivieres Training indoor sports facility wanted to give his guests the chance to have a personalized training experience where they could practice while listening to their own music.

When he called the custom installation team at Cybermation, Inc., the team suggested an ELAN g! Entertainment and Control System that pulls together three audio zones, several Samsung LCD TVs, 4 Speco IR cameras, and the building’s security system, giving the owner complete control over the operation of his business, even when he’s on the road.