NSCA Conference Offers Strategies to Get Ahead

Staying ahead of the competition is a challenge many business owners face. Understanding the changing policies, technologies and business tactics necessary to win a bid these days is a necessity for business success. The sessions and keynote speakers featured at NSCA's 2012 Business & Leadership Conference, March 1-3, 2012, in Dallas, TX, will provide integrators with solutions to these issues and many more. This year's conference features sessions selected by systems integrators who truly understand today's hottest industry topics. From industry trends and business tactics to human resources and management skills, the agenda for the 14th annual event includes:

Leadership at 100 MPH

Keynote speaker Cameron Herrold is most renowned for his driving force behind the spectacular growth of 1.800.GOT.JUNK?, which went from $2 million to $106 million in revenue in just six years. Herrold will lead "Leadership at 100 mph", a session on business growth. Conference attendees will learn how to use a unique process called "Painted Picture" to create total alignment within their teams, attract and retain top talent, establish long-term goals, and create an effective work environment. Herrold will also present a break-out session on company culture, an area in which he has been recognized by Canadian Business magazine and BC Business Magazine for creating companies that were recognized as the #1 and #2 best places to work.

Trends, Technology and Taking the Lead

Scott Klososky, former CEO of three successful startup companies, specializes in technology advances in business settings. His uncanny ability to see trends in emerging technologies has helped businesses thrive, leaders prosper, and entire industries move forward. In his session, "Trends, Technology, and Taking the Lead", Klososky will help executives understand how to fully leverage technology to drive top-line revenues and reduce bottom-line costs. Klososky will also talk about technology and innovation within our primary sectors, but not necessarily in our control during the Executive Power Hour.

Economic Outlook 2012: Conditions That Impact Your Business

Returning due to popular demand, Dr. Lee McPheters will bring his engaging and entertaining presentation on the economic outlook for 2012. Dr. McPheters' unique delivery provides attendees with an understanding of how factors such as the government, business, and consumers drive your business profits.

Additional sessions focused on business strategies include:

* Construction forecasts, presented by McGraw-Hill.

* A case study on "Internal Measures: Is Your Business Safe", which evaluates internal factors that may put a company at risk and how to protect its assets.

* "Social Media for Revenue Growth", an interactive session on how to use social media to promote your business, products and services.

* "Business Valuation", an opportunity to understand why so many integration firms are merging or being acquired in today's economy and gain insight into the numerous factors and options that exist for today's integration firms.

* "Ownership Thinking: The Business Model for the 21st Century", a session to help attendees discover a proven process to turn a company into a successfully working team to improve financial performance and outperform their competitors by 30 percent or more.

Sponsors of the event include Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor), Systems Contractor News (media sponsor), AMX, Biamp Systems, Bose Corporation, Chief Manufacturing, Cisco, FSR, Inc., Herman Procurement & Logistics, InfoComm International, Meyer Sound, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Solutions360, SurgeX, Synnex Professional AV, Tannoy, and West Penn Wire. The conference is also endorsed by PSA Security Network and USAV Group.