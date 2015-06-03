Barix Adds Emergency Notification to Simple Paging Solution

- Barix will introduce the next-generation of its Simple Paging solution for fixed and mobile paging over the IP network at InfoComm 2015, retaining its core simplicity and functionality while enhancing interoperability across greater public address systems.
- At its core, Simple Paging reproduces live announcements from a desk or on the move (via a Barix Simple Paging app) with absolute clarity, giving end users an intelligible and flexible paging and communications tool. At InfoComm, Barix will demonstrate integration with emergency notification and background audio systems, bringing additional value to systems integrators who wish to marry multiple IP applications over a common networked platform. Barix will demonstrate these features at Booth 5059 on the InfoComm exhibit floor.
- In addition to configurable emergency notification and background music sockets, a pre-gong chime has been added to master paging devices (such as the Barix Annuncicom PS1 or PS16). This feature captures audience attention prior to an important page or security announcement.
- The all-in-one Simple Paging solution offers simple deployment for new and existing buildings, eliminating complex setup processes traditionally associated with IP systems. Multiple paging groups can be set up in as little as 10 minutes, with no need for in-depth IT knowledge; tags are easily associated with paging zones to establish groups. High-quality IP voice paging announcements can be made from paging stations, tablets, and smartphones without further configuration once power, the network and loudspeakers are connected.