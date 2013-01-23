Panasonic U.S. to Sell Aframe Solutions to Video Professionals

- Panasonic and Aframe have formed a partnership whereby Panasonic will sell Aframe licenses in the United States through its network of Panasonic pro video resellers.
- Furthering a relationship established last year, this partnership makes it easier for video professionals to harness Aframe’s acclaimed cloud video production platform to streamline P2, AVCCAM and all file-based workflows for added efficiency and creative freedom, the company says. Aframe also provides an ideal platform to utilize smaller file sizes available as P2 expands to AVC-Ultra, specifically AVC LongG and AVC Proxy.
- Effective January 28, Panasonic will be selling Aframe through its authorized professional video resellers. Annual accounts start at $1200 (suggested list price) for the first two seat licenses. Additional seats can be added two at a time for the full year, or in blocks of four to support three-month projects. Qualified customers should contact their authorized Panasonic pro video reseller or sales representative to discuss how best to support their organizational workflow and configure a trial account to start utilizing Aframe software.
- Based in London with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Aframe’s cloud video production solutions have been providing services to the BBC, MTV, film and TV production firms, corporate video departments and ad agencies in Europe and the U.S. since 2009.
- “Our partnership with Aframe delivers a further improvement to Panasonic’s well-established, popular file-based workflows, and provides our customers with an attractive value proposition: a complete P2 workflow solution without requiring IT hardware,” said Michael Bergeron, senior business development manager, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America (PSCNA). “Moreover, our technology partnership enables an evolving and improving workflow that is particularly conducive to Panasonic’s latest AVC codecs for P2: AVC-LongG and AVC-Proxy were imagined with platforms like Aframe in mind.”
- “Video professionals want to get content out of their cameras and media asset management systems and into the cloud where they can back it up, share it with team members around the world and organize it into breakthrough creative even faster,” said Mark Overington, president of Aframe North America “We’re honored to partner with Panasonic in helping video producers to streamline their entire production workflow by making smart use of cloud computing.”