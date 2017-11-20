Axiom Audio Adds L-Acoustics Kara

Axiom Audio became an L-Acoustics rental network partner with its recent purchase of a Kara system.

Andy Fransco & the U.N. onstage at Fort Smith, Arkansas' 2017 Peacemaker Music & Arts Fest, which was sonically reinforced via Axiom Audio's new L-Acoustics Kara system

Axiom Audio is a professional live event production services company supplying AVL and staging equipment solutions. Although the majority of its clients’ events take place in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, the company accommodates corporate meetings and events, galas, festivals, concerts, tours and more throughout the entire United States.

Purchased through L-Acoustics’ certified distributor, Skylark AV, the new system comprises two dozen Kara enclosures, eight KS28 and eight SB18 subs, and two LA-RAK II touring racks, each loaded with three LA12X amplified controllers.

“Following an unsatisfactory demo with another brand, we started looking seriously at L-Acoustics and scheduled a demo, which went beyond perfectly,” said Ben Bruce, CEO. “We were so impressed with L-Acoustics’ quality, the clean look, the overall knowledge of the reps and the versatility that Kara offered. Some of our audio engineers had mixed on L-Acoustics systems on various tours over the years, while others had only experienced this demo, but everyone had the same response: ‘Wow! I can’t believe the quality of sound coming from that little box—it’s so clear!’ So it was pretty much a ‘no-brainer’ for us to invest in them.”

Axiom initially purchased Kara with corporate clients in mind, the CEO notes.

“This system can get really loud, but it’s also quite compact, giving stages a nice clean look for those ‘black tie’ events,” Bruce said. “We also had major rock festivals in mind, too. We needed a system that really could do both well, and we got exactly what we needed.”

Since taking delivery of the system this past summer, Axiom has used its Kara rig on a highly diverse roster of productions—from benefit concerts and church conventions to regional tours and festivals—all in an extremely wide range of venues.