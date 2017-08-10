Avocor Partners With World Wide Technology

Global technology solution provider, World Wide Technology (WWT) has joined the Avocor Partner Program as a Platinum Partner.

WWT will focus on promoting the Avocor Open Collaboration Solution, designed to enhance collaboration and cross-team participation in the modern workplace. It will test, validate, and integrate the Avocor Open Collaboration Solution for enterprise clients seeking to redefine how their employees communicate and work with one another.

Built with open architecture, the Avocor interactive display solution is platform agnostic, meaning that organizations can create their own bespoke solutions. As an advisor, WWT can work with these organizations to help them get the most out of their technology investment, tailoring them to individual business requirements and needs.

The solution incorporates the Avocor Intelligent Touch using InGlass technology, delivering an accurate touch experience suited for collaboration. Shipping in a range of sizes from 65 to 84 inches, the Avocor solution fits almost any meeting space, from huddle rooms to collaboration zones.

“We are delighted to welcome a partner with such statue to the Avocor partner network,” said Dana Corey, Avocor GM and VP of sales. “Their professionalism and market knowledge makes them renowned in the industry and we are very excited to grow our mutual businesses together in the collaborative display arena.”

“Workforce productivity in today’s world hinges on agile teams collaborating across departments, anywhere, anytime,” said Brandon Echele, video lead with WWT. “The Avocor Open Collaboration Solution enables this by giving teams the freedom to collaborate in multiple, engaging ways depending on the task at hand.”