AVIXA Women’s Council Takes Over NYDSW

On Wednesday night, the AVIXA Women’s Council NYC Chapter gathered at American Whiskey to mix and mingle with attendees from New York Digital Signage Week. The well-attended event was one of the chapter’s largest to date, according to Gina Sansivero, co-chair of AVIXA Women’s Council in NYC.

The AVIXA Women’s Council at NYDSW 2017

“We’re so excited to have everyone together in one place during this busy week,” said Sansivero. “This is the perfect opportunity for our chapter members to get more involved in the digital signage industry, if they’re not already.”

Over cocktails and conversation, women and men forged new relationships, enhanced old ones, and discussed industry hot topics such as projection mapping and the user experience.

Dayna Baumann, the other half of the dynamic duo running AVIXA Women’s Council NYC, was also thrilled with the turnout and industry support. “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come with our chapter, and I encourage other women to start their own local groups.”

For those interested in starting local chapters, Baumanm recommends Betsy Jaffe at AVIXA (bjaffe@avixa.org) as a point of contact. Both Bauman and Sansivero are happy to share their experiences and assist new chapters with their formation.

The event was sponsored by AVIXA, Crestron, FSR, McCann Systems, Ministry of New Media, Peerless-AV, and Sapphire Marketing.

Megan A. Dutta is the editor of Systems Contractor News. Engage with up-to-the-minute news, live from NYDSW, via https://twitter.com/SCNmag.