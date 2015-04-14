Avidex Appoints Shedan Maghzi as President

Avidex Industries has appointed Shedan Maghzi as president of Avidex. Maghzi joined Avidex in February of 2004 as general manager of Northern California. He later advanced into the position of VP of Avidex’s Fremont, CA office, one of the nation’s most successful audiovisual groups providing design, systems integration, and support services.

Shedan Maghzi

Maghzi has held a wide range of leadership positions in the AV industry including project manager, AV consultant, director of technical services, and general manager with leading San Francisco Bay Area audiovisual firms. Shedan Maghzi resides in the San Francisco Bay Area where he and his wife have raised their family of four.