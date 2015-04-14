Avidex Appoints Shedan Maghzi as President

Avidex Industries has appointed Shedan Maghzi as president of Avidex. Maghzi joined Avidex in February of 2004 as general manager of Northern California. He later advanced into the position of VP of Avidex’s Fremont, CA office, one of the nation’s most successful audiovisual groups providing design, systems integration, and support services.
Shedan Maghzi
Maghzi has held a wide range of leadership positions in the AV industry including project manager, AV consultant, director of technical services, and general manager with leading San Francisco Bay Area audiovisual firms. Shedan Maghzi resides in the San Francisco Bay Area where he and his wife have raised their family of four.
- “Mr. Maghzi has a proven ability to drive innovation and growth," said Joel Harris, Avidex CEO. "I am honored that Shedan is joining Avidex in this capacity, particularly at this important time for our company. Mr. Maghzi’s deep management experience and technology background gives me great confidence in appointing him to take a greater role. He will lead Avidex in expanding our business delivering exceptional customer experiences and satisfaction for its employees and shareholders.”
- “Guided by our customers and engaging our incredible talent, Avidex will forge a path into the future as a corporate business and healthcare unified technology and managed services provider; providing design, integration and service with a focus on excellence as we always have,” said Maghzi of his new role.