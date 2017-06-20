AVI-SPL Partners with Asian AV, UC Solutions Provider Vega

Kicking off InfoComm 2017, AVI-SPL formalized its strategic partnership with Asia-based AV/IT firm, Vega.

An extension of AVI-SPL’s Global Accounts Management Program that was announced earlier this year, the inclusion of Vega’s talent and resources in Asia will enhance AVI-SPL’s global delivery model. Under the terms of the agreement, Vega will be the primary source for supporting AVI-SPL’s multinational customers through Asia, including key locations in India. A global provider, AVI-SPL will continue to oversee the project lifecycle from design to deployment, management and support, working hand-in-hand with Vega, rather than handing off projects within the region to contracted resources.

“Having a vast network of localized channel partners can create an inconsistent customer experience,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “Our clients signed on to work with us, so it was important to AVI-SPL to find a likeminded partner that our clients can trust and who can provide the same level of consistency, reliability, and scalability they’ve come to expect. Vega’s history of success and extraordinary presence in Asia makes them the ideal partner for AVI-SPL, and we look forward to working very closely with their team to ensure the partnership’s success and our customer’s satisfaction within the region.”

“We have been collaborating with AVI-SPL on successfully deploying systems for multinational clients for several years and this formalization of our strategic partnership solidifies the commitment and cooperation between our companies,” said Matthew Deayton, global business development director for Vega. “We’re excitedly looking forward to the opportunities that are going to opened.”

Vega will join Australian solutions provider Connected Vision Group, as global provider AVI-SPL continues to expand its presence worldwide through alliances with regional leaders. Prior to the formal partnership, the trio had already worked together for some time. In recent years, the global partners have successfully joined forces to support multination projects for enterprise customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

As part of Vega facilitating and provision of services, all projects also benefit from AVI-SPL’s global managed services operations network. Powered by the company’s own innovation, the Unify ME Symphony platform, AVI-SPL proactively monitors and remotely manages its customer’s AV and UC devices, meeting room scheduling and call launching, as well as provides key data to improve business outcomes.