Vaddio Unveils EasyTALK USB Mic System

Vaddio has unveiled the EasyTALK Wireless USB Mic System, a wireless microphone system designed to plug directly into a PC.
- The EasyTALK Wireless USB Mic System features a high-quality unidirectional lavalier microphone and belt pack transmitter with up to ten hours of battery life. And the 2.4GHZ full frequency spectrum is based on a wireless digital transmitter and receiver that offer interference-free operation and wide-band sound quality.
- “We wanted to have a wireless USB microphone system we could plug directly into a PC,” said Rob Sheeley, president of Vaddio. “As a lot of our products are used to support computer applications like lecture capture, streaming and video conferencing, we saw a real need for a professional-quality audio system to support these applications.”
- There are two audio outputs to connect directly with your room’s existing audio system and with the enhanced DSP functions; you can customize the audio for specific room and speaking conditions. Besides the two balanced and unbalanced outputs, the wireless mic system also incorporates a USB audio output.
- The USB audio output can be directly connected to a PC as a microphone input. Because it uses a standards-based UAC USB driver it’s truly a plug and play device so no software, drivers or configuration is needed.