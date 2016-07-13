AVI-SPL Employees Receive Hearing Loop Certification from Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies has granted 17 Southern California-based employees of AVI-SPL Level 2 hearing loop certification from Listen Technologies.

Hearing loop systems use a magnetic field to wirelessly transmit audio to a person’s telecoil-enabled hearing aid or cochlear implant. ListenLoop, the system offered by Listen Technologies and powered by Ampetronic, provides individuals with hearing loss the ability to enjoy a discreet listening experience without background noise, competing sounds, or other acoustic distortions that reduce sound clarity.

Listen Technologies’ hearing loop certification program includes web-based instruction and hands-on training of how hearing aids and hearing loop systems work, as well as how to assess an environment for suitability. The coursework includes detailed instruction on the equipment used in hearing loop systems, how to interpret loop design drawings and apply best-practice installation techniques. Successful completion qualifies a dealer or system integrator to purchase and install perimeter loop systems.

Buildings present many variables that could possibly interfere with the hearing loop system’s magnetic field. Through the certification process, Listen Technologies applies a systems view to minimize interference and ensure the best possible installation. A properly designed, installed, and operating ListenLoop system delivers real tangible benefits for the end user.

Listen Technologies has developed multiple levels of training to ensure the quality of loop installations and to support dealers’ long-term success in the hearing loop market. AVI-SPL supports its customers with design, consultation, installation, and training to ensure that the best quality solution is delivered to meet the needs of a particular application.

“AVI-SPL is dedicated to the ongoing training of our technical staff to better support our customer needs,” said Michael J. Brandmire, sales engineer at AVI-SPL. “AVI-SPL now has more Listen Technologies Level 2 certified technicians than any other integrator in Southern California. It’s an honor to work with such a great organization and I applaud the ongoing and outstanding support we receive from our manufacturers.”