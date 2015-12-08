AVI-SPL Canada Appoints Two to Senior Management

AVI-SPL has added Ian Gilbert and Dinarte (Dino) Moniz to its senior management team in Canada.

Gilbert, who brings 25 years of sales leadership experience, was named vice president of sales earlier this month after serving as an instrumental sales coach with the company earlier this year. He will be joined by Moniz, recently named director of operations for AVI-SPL Canada, who adds another 24 years of service and operations experience to the management team in AVI-SPL’s growing Canada business.

“Together these two will help raise our sales and operations bar even further as we continue our rapid growth in Canada,” said Boris Koechlin, managing director for AVI-SPL Canada. “The decision to add these well-respected industry leaders is indicative of the commitment AVI-SPL has made in Canada on its quest to enhance its status as global leader in AV systems integration.”

Working in unison, Gilbert and Moniz will be tasked with developing new service functions and revenue opportunities to augment customer and employee experience.

“AVI-SPL’s presence in Canada is already well felt and growing exponentially by the day,” stated Gilbert. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead our team to new heights.”

Moniz, who previously served as CONNEX SEE Service’s vice president of customer service, added, “AVI-SPL takes pride in being the industry leader in AV systems integration and is proactive in maintaining its spot at the top. I look forward to continuing the progressive attitude and ingenuity the company exhibits and customers desire.”