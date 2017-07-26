AVI-SPL, Avocor Partner on Collaboration Solutions

AVI-SPL has formed a partnership with interactive technology provider Avocor.

Avocor designs, develops, and manufactures interactive technology solutions designed to improve team communication and productivity for organizations worldwide. The company’s products, including its Avocor F series display with up to 10 simultaneous touch points, will further enrich AVI-SPL’s offering of collaboration solutions.

“Interactive display technology is vital to collaboration within the workplace and institutions around the globe,” said Patrick Hannon, AVI-SPL’s senior vice president of global procurement. “Avocor’s interactive technology is another excellent option for our customers as we work together to customize their collaboration needs.”

“I am thrilled to begin our partnership with AVI SPL, extending our partner network on a global scale,” said Dana Corey, general manager and VP of sales at Avocor. “Our customers want to procure our collaborative solutions for multiple sites on an international basis and partners like AVI-SPL are perfectly placed to facilitate this. With their expertise in delivering unified communications solutions to some of the biggest companies in the world, I am very excited for the future.”