Crestron Approved for SPAWAR Contract

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron has been approved as a preferred provider of AV technology and control equipment under a new $500 million SPAWAR contract that provides information technology solutions to the U.S. Navy.
- Under the new 5-year Multiple Award Contract for Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Audio Visual Systems Equipment, Crestron AV solutions, products and components may be supplied to the U.S Navy and other Department of Defense branches. Procurement under the contract was awarded through Crestron selected partners including Whitlock, CDW-Government, LLC (CDW-G), Mercom Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and GTSI.
- “Through innovation, commitment and our successful history of serving the U.S. military with cutting edge technology, Crestron is proud to be a part of the new SPAWAR MAC contract,” said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of federal government markets. “The dedicated men and women of the armed services who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our borders and sea lanes deserve the very best, and that is the reason why Crestron solutions were approved to fill the SPAWAR contract.”
- The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) is one of three Department of Navy major acquisition commands, with a mission of acquiring, installing, delivering and maintaining advanced information technology capabilities to the U.S. Naval fleet.
- “As a former submariner, I am honored by our partnership with the U.S. Navy and SPAWAR. Crestron is totally committed in our efforts to ensure the reliability, safety and readiness of our innovative products,” Lovett said.
- Crestron control system technologies and products have earned a large portfolio of critical certifications and compliance approvals required by U.S. Federal Government and branches of the U.S Military. These Department of Defense certifications include: DoD JITC Information Assurance (IA) Certification, Crosstalk Tested for JWICS Compliance of DigitalMedia, U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) for RoomView Server Edition software, TEMPEST Compliance for Volatility, U.S. Navy Class A Shock Test Certification, DoD Section 508 Compliance, and IPV6 Compliance.
- “We encourage federal government agencies, the Intelligence Community, and all branches of the U.S. Armed Services where information security is critical, to inspect our DoD certifications and compare the results,” Lovett said. “Our military deserves the assurance that network security is taken very seriously, knowing our products are deployed in mission critical installations all over the world.”