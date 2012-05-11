President’s Speech Broadcast via Streambox

The Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) was able to capture President Obama’s speech live from Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan using Streambox HD Software Encoder, officials state.

DVIDS is a 24/7 operation that provides a timely, accurate and reliable connection between the media around the world and the military serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. On Tuesday, May 1, President Obama delivered a speech addressing the United States from Afghanistan and DVIDS was able to broadcast live Full HD 720p resolution with 2 second latency over 3 Mbps satellite network connection. The video was provided as a pool feed to ABC News who distributed the President’s speech to other major networks including, CNN, NBC News, CBS, Fox, and others.

“Streambox has provided us with a cost-effective solution for an HD upgrade that integrates seamlessly with DVIDS direct system,” said Maj. Scott Betts, director of pperations at DVIDS. “The ability to send President Obama’s speech live in HD using a ground satellite terminal is one of our proudest moments here at DVIDS. We were able to relay live high quality video of the President’s speech back to the American public so they could watch an important moment in history as it was happening half-way around the world.”

The video signal originated at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and was sent via satellite to Israel, then sent to DVIDS’ distribution hub in Atlanta via a fiber optic line. From Atlanta, the video was sent via another fiber optic line to ABC News in New York and then to the media pool feed to the rest of the networks.