AVAD Announces New Management Roles

AVAD LLC has promoted Seth Evenson to director of customer experience management and Rich Turner to director of sales for North America.

Evenson is an 11-year veteran at AVAD, most recently serving as district manager for the Western U.S. and Canada, where he led sales efforts and market activities. As director of customer experience management (CEM), he will lead all aspects of customer relationships by working with AVAD’s existing marketing, sales, operations, and information system teams to create an enhanced customer experience.

Rich Turner brings nearly five years of experience at AVAD, most recently as district manager for the Eastern U.S. and Canada. Turner will serve as the new director of sales for North America, leading all branch sales initiatives in the United States and Canada. Turner replaces Jon Zabel, who was recently promoted to vice president of sales and vendor management. Turner will lead all existing sales teams and branches throughout North America.

“We are pleased to announce Seth and Rich’s promotions after the years of service and dedication they have provided to AVAD,” said Tom Jacoby, chief executive officer of AVAD LLC. “In an effort to enhance our customers’ experiences, we are equally excited to announce our new team of senior branch managers that will not only lead their local branch, but branches throughout North America.”

Additionally, AVAD is pleased to announce the promotion of four branch managers to senior branch managers, including Gary Grant at AVAD Bellevue, Dustin Jansen at AVAD Scottsdale, Kevin Pass at AVAD Gaithersburg, and Mark Spector at AVAD Woburn. AVAD’s new senior branch managers will provide regional oversight and day-to-day leadership and expertise while continuing to manage their existing branch.