AVAD Seattle Hosting April 3 Grand Reopening Event

- AVAD LLC is hosting a grand re-opening of its Seattle branch on April 3, to feature the unveiling of a newly designed showroom, limited time promotions and other exclusive benefits for area integrators.
- Beginning at 9:00 a.m., guests can explore the new showroom, enjoy great food and interact with some of the industry's top brands. The branch now features a newly designed theater room, remodeled training facility for AVAD University courses, new will call area and updated dealer-friendly loading dock for improved convenience. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., AVAD customers can also enjoy a complimentary lunch from Seattle's famous Snout & Company food truck.
- “AVAD Seattle remains a local institution because of their history of offering a portfolio of solutions that can help Washington dealers grow their businesses," said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. “Now with a new look and better facilities, we can continue to proudly offer dealers hands-on access to products, face to face customer service and expertly tailored recommendations for every job. It means a great deal to our team to have 23 locations throughout North America to be able to serve the needs of custom installers."
- Fans of AVAD's Vendopalooza and VendoCOMM event series will enjoy the familiar benefits of promotions, giveaways, raffles and live product demonstrations at the branch reopening, the company says. More than a dozen manufacturers will be in attendance including JVC, Current Audio, Gepco, Peerless-AV, Martin Logan, Lutron, Denon, Marantz, Boston Acoustics, RTI and BenQ.
- Gepco pro-AV cabling and custom solutions, AVAD's latest addition to its brand lineup, provided bulk cable to upgrade the Seattle branch. More than 8,000 feet of CAT5 cables for networking and cameras, 5,000 feet of cables for speakers and control systems and 2,000 feet of RG6 coaxial cable for video applications are used in the new Seattle branch.
- "We are proud to have been AVAD's choice to source broadcast quality commercial AV cabling for the Seattle showroom,” said Brian Lamar, product manager for General Cable Communications Products. Gepco has been committed to the design, development and manufacture of cable and connectivity products for the broadcast and professional AV markets for over 30 years.
- Dealers, integrators, and other industry professionals are invited to attend the grand reopening throughout the day. AVAD Seattle is located at 1925 120 Avenue NE #B in Bellevue, WA. For more information or to contact the branch, please send an email to branchmanager.bellevue@avad.com or call 425-372-1999.