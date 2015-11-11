AV Stumpfl Opens Campus in Austria

AV Stumpfl is opening its own AV Stumpfl Campus to accommodate the company’s growing number of staff members.

“The industry recognizes us for our reputation in engineering design, innovation and return on investment,” says CEO Tobias Stumpfl. “Our aim is to become the preferred supplier to more companies, in more regions and in new markets. To achieve this, we need to be faster to deliver products to market, offer even higher levels of localized support and well as offer the industry’s best technologies, expertise and manufacturing.”

AV Stumpfl has invested more than 7 million Euro into the campus. The official opening took place on 30 and 31 October 2015 and was attended by local dignitaries and technology partners.

Part of the celebrations saw the new Campus transformed into a theme park showing 270-degrees panoramic projections, 3D mapping onto a Porsche Macan vehicle and projection mapping onto the façade of a replica of Wasserschloss Parz, a nearby 16th century historic castle.

Located in Wallern, Northern Austria, the Campus allows for company growth, manufacturing expansion and support to AV Stumpfl’s growing partner base.

“We are thrilled to have opened our doors to the AV Stumpfl Campus,” Stumpfl said. “It represents our corporate profile and is a great forum for our customers. Our doors are open for those who want to consult with us on the best approach to take with a project and for those who want to see our cutting edge technologies and research and development. It also provides staff with a location to take on even more operations and to better service our existing clients worldwide. The Campus is part of our growth strategy, which will create many jobs in Austria by the end of 2015.”



AV Stumpfl recently made several appointments, which lays the foundation for the new campus. Tobias Stumpfl was appointed CEO of AV Stumpfl GmbH and company founder Reinhold Stumpfl will stay on the Board of Directors.

“During this time of growth and transformation, it is our aim is to stay flexible for as long as possible,” said Tobias Stumpfl. “During the past 3 years we have accumulated many new inventions in technology, which we now will form into products piece-by-piece. These new technologies are both within our mechanics design and manufacturing as well as in electronics and software.”

Since its launch in 1975, the company has released several unique products including surface attachments and frames for projection screens; first PC based multi-display software and control systems; Monoblox mobile projection screen; MP3 based show controller; the first uncompressed high-data rate media servers; and roll up electric screens with noiseless motors.

Over the next twelve months, AV Stumpfl plans to develop its global partner network to grow its worldwide service network.

“There are several milestones coming up this year which will develop our business in new regions and market sectors,” said Stumpfl. “We are moving into Simulation and Training, Event and Trade Show as well as Visitor Attractions. To support this we have also unveiled a brand new website to support our new partners.”

Tobias Stumpfl, newly appointed CEO of AV Stumpfl GmbH Several staff are appointed to support the growth including dedicated product marketing, product management and marketing teams.