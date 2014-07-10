AV Networking World Shows Attendees New Uses for Dante

Nearly 250 consultants, integrators, sound engineers and IT managers from all over the world came together in Las Vegas on June 17, 2014 for the AV Networking World Conference to learn about Dante, the audio networking solution. This year’s event was had hefty sponsor list, including Atlas Sound, Attero Tech, Audinate, BSS Audio by Harman, Bosch, Bose Professional Systems, Focusrite Rednet, Innovative Electronic Designs, TC Group, Lectrosonics, Peavey Commercial Audio, Powersoft, Presonus, Shure, Stewart Audio, Studio Technologies, and Yamaha Commercial Audio.

AV Networking World Conference 2014

“Attending AVNW from a broadcasting and live sound perspective, it was amazing to see the different ways companies and people are using Dante,” remarked John Ball, systems engineer from Microsoft Product Studios. “For us at Microsoft Production Studios (MPS), the IP platform is giving us new ways to transport audio and backend communications like never before. Seeing equipment manufacturers embracing the Dante technology at a breakneck pace is giving MPS a new arsenal of tools for creative ways of handling productions – faster, cheaper and better.”