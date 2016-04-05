AV-IQ Creates Custom Online Catalog For AVI-SPL

AV-iQ, the largest database of AV product information ever assembled, teamed up with AVI-SPL to create a custom version of the AV-iQ database that was integrated into the newly launched AVISPL.com website. This collaboration has made it easier for AVI-SPL to maintain up-to-date information on the vast array of AV products they offer.

AV-iQ, produced by NewBay Media, provides the most robust database of product information in the Pro AV industry. Visitors to AV-iQ.com can select from nearly a half-million products from over 2000 brands to research the latest product information the industry has to offer. With a deep, rich set of data, professional end users can find the products they need for their current AV projects and contact either the manufacturer directly or find a local provider to supply products and integration.

This one-stop resource is customizable in order to offer resellers and integrators the opportunity to build their very own catalog of brands and products they represent. Recently AV-iQ created such a resource for AVI-SPL and integrated it into their brand new website. With all the research capabilities needed for end users to find and compare products, they can then request a quote on a single product or create and save project lists and submit quote requests to AVI-SPL on all the products they need.

All AVI-SPL needs to do in order to maintain this database is tell AV-iQ which line of products they’d like to display inside their customized AV-iQ catalog. Updates made in the AV-iQ database dynamically update AVI-SPL’s AV-iQ catalog, and users can research and submit quote requests, as well as create project lists to send to AVI-SPL to request project quotes.

”AV-iQ was highly-responsive to our needs, allowing us to positively impact the customer experience and match AVI-SPL processes,” says AVI-SPL’s senior VP of marketing, Kelly Bousman. “Partnering with AV-iQ and utilizing its custom catalog on our newly-designed website has created a huge benefit for our new website’s visitors.”

“AVI-SPL is the perfect partner to showcase AV-iQ’s exceptional custom capabilities,” states Mark Loftus, operations manager for AV-iQ. “A centralized industry database for all resellers to pull from and offer to their clients is a time and money saver for integrators and the end user community alike. The more we can streamline the delivery of product information — including pricing — to the channel, the better off the industry is as a whole.”

Over 650,000 visitors came to an AV-iQ resource in 2015 to do product research and find local resellers or service providers. More than 2.5 million pages were viewed, making this a proven location for the industry to find what they need in order to succeed in their businesses.

AV-IQ is owned and produced by NewBay Media.