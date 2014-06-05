Aurora SKR-22T Ceiling Tile Speaker

- Aurora Multimedia announces the all new SKR-22T Ceiling Tile Speaker is currently in-stock and shipping. The new speaker fits in a standard 2'x2' Drop Ceiling Tile format and is only 2.2" thick. The ultra light weight speaker is a 25W RMS at 4ohm and comes in a 70v/100v version as well ( SKR-22T-XFR ). Both models also fit in a 60cm X 60cm opening for international standards.
- This unit mates with Aurora's DXE-CAT-RX3-A and DXE-CAT-RX3C-A HDBaseT Amplified Receivers making it a perfect addition to the One Room - One Cable TM product platform.
- See this and much more at InfoComm Booth C5430.