Omnivex Powers Signs at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference

- Omnivex’s digital signage software solution powered video walls, wayfinding kiosks, room scheduling screens and general advertising displays at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC) held earlier this month in Houston, Texas.
- Over 60 screens at WPC ran the Omnivex digital signage software solution on Windows Embedded 8.
- "Seeing a partner like Omnivex embrace Windows Embedded 8 is exciting for us at Microsoft," said Dan Javnozon, director of product marketing for Windows Embedded at Microsoft. “The Windows Embedded 8 platform is optimized for intelligent systems solutions like these dynamic digital signage displays, and it was great to see them in action at WPC which showcased how our partners are leveraging the platform in a real world environment.”
- The Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference coincided with the release of Omnivex Moxie 6.10, the newest version of the Omnivex solution. This latest release of Omnivex Moxie is designed to further enhance the business intelligence and advertising network functionality within the software.
- “WPC was a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our product running on Microsoft’s latest technology for digital signage in front of a technology-savvy audience. We are a long time Microsoft Gold Partner and Windows Embedded Silver Partner," said Jeff Collard, President, Omnivex Corporation.