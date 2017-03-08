Audix Names Top Sales Partners in 2016

Audix presented its annual awards for best independent representative firm, dealer, and distributor at its annual sales meeting, which was held during the 2017 NAMM show in Anaheim, CA.

(Left to Right): Chriss Doss; Sweetwater president Chuck Surack; Cliff Castle; and Todd Brushwyler, Audix national sales manager.

The awards were presented to those partners whose performance in 2016 met territory sales targets, demonstrated sales growth, showed consistency in sales throughout the year, increased new or reactivated existing accounts, and elevated the Audix brand within their territory through marketing and sales initiatives.

Awards were given to:

• Independent Representative of the Year: Reflex Marketing

• Distributor of the Year, Europe: SCV Distribution, United Kingdom

• Distributor of the Year, Asia/Pacific: Production Audio, Australia

• Dealer of the Year: Sweetwater

“We take great care and consideration when naming our partner award recipients,” said Cliff Castle, co-founder, Audix. “A company is only as good as its people and we believe this extends to our world-class channel partners who represent our brand, our solutions, and our products, of which we take great pride. As I step down and Chris Doss takes over, I am confident that Audix is well positioned to build upon the success that we’ve had in both the MI and installed sound markets with exciting new developments on the horizon. All of our partners, including Reflex Marketing, SCV Distribution, Production Audio, and Sweetwater will be key contributors to help us achieve even greater success in the years to come.”

“Building a great company, brand, and products requires the talent of many committed individuals and Audix is honored to have dedicated independent representatives, distributors, and dealers among our team,” said Doss, Audix’s VP of sales and marketing. “It is with sincere gratitude that we acknowledge the outstanding performance of Reflex Marketing, SCV Distribution, Production Audio, and Sweetwater during 2016.”