AudioScience Hono AVB Custom is AVnu-certified

AudioScience has announced that the Hono AVB Custom networked audio transport device has been certified by the AVnu Alliance, the industry association that certifies AVB products for interoperability.

The AVnu Alliance has created compliance test procedures and processes that ensure AVB interoperability of networked AV devices. AudioScience is a member of the AVnu Alliance, and will be certifying all of its AVB products through the Alliance to ensure the highest degree of conformance to the IEEE AVB standards. The Hono AVB Custom is the second AudioScience product to be certified in the professional audio program. It follows the certification of the Hono AVB Mini family in January of 2015.

The Hono AVB Custom is AudioScience's most flexible 1U design. A total of 32x32 audio channels are available, sourced from up to four modules. Customers may pick the modules they want to populate with as well as the connectors. Available modules include eight channel analog I/O, eight channel AES/EBU I/O, eight channel microphone preamp and 16x16 GPIO. Connector choices are 3.81mm Terminal Block, StudioHub RJ45, 50 pin Centronics and 0.25-inch TRS.

AVB functionality consists of four streams of transmit and receive, plus dedicated media clock streams. Stream formats include mono, stereo, four and eight channel at 48kHz. Channel mapping abilities have been implemented according to IEEE 1722.1-2013 allowing flexibility on how the 32 channels of audio are grouped into AVB streams.

Richard Gross, president of AudioScience, commented: "AVnu certification represents the culmination of many years of hard work by our engineering team on our AVB hardware and software. AVnu certification will give our customers confidence that when they choose one of our AVB products, they know they are buying something that will interoperate with other AVnu certified AVB devices.”