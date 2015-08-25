Audinate Schedules On-Site and Online Dante Training

Audinate has released its Fall 2015 schedule of Dante AV Networking World conferences throughout U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia. These free, all-day events are designed for anyone interested in audio networking, and will feature presentations, training workshops, and interactive panel discussions led by industry experts.

The events are co-sponsored with 20 leading audio manufacturers, including Ashly, AtteroTech, Audinate, Audio Technica, Bose, ClearOne, Extron, Focusrite RedNet, Lectrosonics, NTP, RDL, Roland, Shure, SSL, Stewart Audio, Symetrix, Vue Audiotechnik, Williams Sound, Xilica, and Yamaha Commercial Audio. Each event will feature Dante-enabled product demonstrations from the sponsors and will give attendees the opportunity to learn about and see Dante-enabled products in action.



Agenda topics will include an introduction to Dante, building a basic Dante network, troubleshooting a Dante network, and using a Dante controller. In addition, there will be detailed system design presentations from a variety of fields, including houses of worship, live sound, broadcast, corporate AV systems, entertainment venues, transportation, and educational facilities.



By attending the seminar, conference attendees can earn four CTS RU credits. As with all Dante AV Networking World seminars, there will be a hosted lunch and networking reception at the end of the day.



U.S. AVNW Schedule:

• Greater Los Angeles Area - September 22

• San Francisco Bay Area - September 24

• Chicago - October 14

• New York - October 28

• Nashville - November 17

• Miami - December 9



Europe and Middle East AVNW Schedule:

• Madrid - September 22

• Dubai - October 19-22

• London - November 11

• Paris - November 18

• Milan - November 25



Registration is open at audinate.com/avnw.



For those who cannot attend one of these in-person events, Audinate has posted a new set of training videos designed for newcomers to audio networking. “Getting Started with Dante” is an eight-part series that runs through the basics of Dante systems, from connecting devices to a switch to recording multitrack audio. The "Getting Started with Dante" series can be used to earn 1.5 CTS RU credits. To view the videos, visit audinate.com/training.