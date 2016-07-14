Audinate Releases New Version of Dante Controller

Dante Controller 3.10

Audinate has released an update to Dante Controller, the free tool used to configure and manage Dante audio networks.

Dante Controller 3.10 brings new features for end users designed to allow them to better manage larger networks with more high channel-count devices while enabling Dante Controller to take full advantage of upcoming firmware changes.

The new software allows users to manage Dante networks from laptops connected via Wi-Fi. By simply connecting a wireless access point to a Dante network, adjustments can be made from any location in a facility, unencumbered by cables.

The new Advanced Filter in Dante Controller 3.10 can be used to refine the range of devices displayed, allowing users to easily narrow and refine views when managing large Dante networks. Filter parameters include device and channel names, sample rate, latency setting, and lock status.

Dante Controller 3.10 supports the new Device Lock feature for Dante-enabled equipment as well as end-user applications such as Dante Virtual Soundcard and Dante Via. This feature allows users to remotely lock supporting Dante hardware and software devices using Dante Controller, employing a user-selected four-digit PIN. When locked, a device’s configuration cannot be changed until it is unlocked with the configured PIN. This new feature provides an added layer of protection against unauthorized or unintended changes to a Dante network.

In order to support Device Lock capability, manufacturers of Dante-enabled products will need to update their firmware to the new Dante firmware release 3.10, which has recently been released to OEMs. It is anticipated that manufacturers will release this update to customers over the coming months. For more information about the availability of this firmware in specific Dante-enabled products, users are asked to contact the manufacturer of their Dante-enabled product.

Support for Device Lock will be included in subsequent releases of Dante Virtual Soundcard and Dante Via.

“Version 3.10 brings vital enhancements to the Dante platform,” said Josh Rush, VP of marketing at Audinate. “It paves the way for future enhancements, and gives managers and operators of Dante networks more control over the systems they supervise.”

To download the latest version of Dante Controller, click here.