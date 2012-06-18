Ensemble Adds DVI/VGA Auto-Sensing to Mitto Scan Converter

- Ensemble Designs has added two new features to its BrightEye Mitto family of high-end scan converters .
- The new software for the scan converters now automatically senses DVI and VGA resolutions and sets the scan conversion process accordingly. Now both digital DVI signals and analog VGA signals can be integrated into broadcast or video productions with a minimum of set-up — enabling plug and play for presentation, medical, military and education applications.
- Mitto takes advantage of proprietary scaling technology and exclusive multi-tap filtering. Even small parts of the computer screen, such as YouTube or Skype video will be upconverted to full screen HD. The filters automatically adjust in accordance with the conversion being performed.
- Its intuitive front panel interface makes it easy to choose the desired output format. In addition, the BrightEye Mac and BrightEye PC software allow easy selection of the area of the computer screen to be converted. The genlock reference input allows the video outputs to be timed to house.
- Audio is embedded into the SDI outputs, which is required for many high-end applications. Audio delay controls let the user adjust the audio with respect to video for perfect lip sync.