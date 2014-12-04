Audinate Adds to Executive Marketing Team

Audinate has named Joshua Rush to Vice President of Marketing. Rush brings over twenty years of experience in business, consumer, and channel marketing in a variety of industries, including computer hardware, networking, and telecommunications.

Joshua Rush

As part of the continuing expansion of Audinate, Rush will lead the global marketing function for Audinate with a specific emphasis on driving awareness for Dante enabled products with the channel and end users. Through similar roles at HP and Vesta Corporation, Rush has extensive experience developing marketing initiatives for a variety of different customer segments and channel partners, including the custom installation channel.

“Josh is a great addition to our team,” said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “His combination of B2B marketing experience, channel knowledge, and marketing leadership will help to further establish Audinate as the global leader in networked audio solutions.”