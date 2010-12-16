AVT Magazine Launches End-User Awards and Scholarship

The AV Technology Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes outstanding AV end-users, tech managers, facility directors, and the product manufacturers that provide reliable, easy-to-operate, and forward-thinking products. Winners of the AV Technology Awards will be featured in AV Technology Magazine and honored at InfoComm 2011. A scholarship is also available for a dedicated tech manager/end-user. Deadline is January 7, 2011. Access details and the application here: https://secure.newbay-media.com/avtech/avtawards/categories.php