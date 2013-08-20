Tripleplay to Supply High Quality Digital Media Solutions Based on HP Servers

- Tripleplay Services, developer of IPTV, Digital Signage, and Video on Demand streaming solutions, has strengthened its long-term OEM partnership that has seen HP and Tripleplay implementing solutions into many brands.
- A developer of software solutions, Tripleplay, has chosen HP’s server range as the operational platform for its TV, video, and signage solutions, believing in the tested reputation for quality that comes with an HP server solution. Built upon HP’s computing platforms, the OEM partnership will aim to establish Tripleplay as a major player in the digital media marketplace around the globe.
- “We only work with trusted technology partners who can offer robust, world-class hardware for our software to work off," said global business development director, Tripleplay, Paul Harris. "HP is our preferred vendor of choice, and together we are confident that we can broaden the scope of our solutions and promote digital media solutions to new markets around the globe.”
- Working through a global network of partners, Tripleplay solutions powered by HP server technology have been implemented on every continent and in more than 40 countries.
- “This partnership with Tripleplay will extend our reach with ever more innovative uses of HP technology,” OEM business development manager, HP UK, Lex Jones said. “Tripleplay solutions are renowned within the industry and have been implemented by large global brands, helping to show the versatility of the HP server range.”
- Customers of Tripleplay include Dixons Retail, Chelsea Football Club, Sheffield Hallam University, First Direct Arena, Virgin Holidays, the Welsh Government, and Cadbury Mondelez, whilst its solutions have been used at major events including the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, The Americas Cup, 6 Nations Rugby, and international test match cricket.