New Projector Survey Results Are Surprising

From the recent AV-1 Forum:

Have you ever asked a question to which you were certain that you already knew the answer? On this week’s survey, we thought we had done just that. Expecting to hear that one particular brand of projector, when coupled with one particular control system manufacturer, would cause periodic problems with RS-232, we relished the 'reveal' moment when we could proclaim, 'It was Colonel Mustard in the parlor with a knife!' Sadly, we hadn’t a clue.

Read Scott Tiner's full analysis...http://av-1.org/survey-results-projector-freeze/