Trenton Partners with Matrox Graphics

Matrox Graphics and Trenton Systems have announced a new partnership program to provide Matrox Graphics certified video controller solutions.

Trenton’s first Matrox certified video controller is the TVC4401. This unit will features up to (6) Matrox Mura MPX boards delivering up to (24) 1080p high-definition inputs and outputs while leveraging the board’s 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer rate to ensure HD input captures at full resolution frame rate.

Trenton video controllers like the TVC4401 combined with Matrox Mura MPX boards will meet many display wall requirements, according to the company, from small-scale corporate boardrooms and digital signage installations to manufacturing process control and military command and control rooms.

"Trenton partners with quality companies such as Matrox Graphics to provide our customers with the best possible solution to meet and exceed their unique application requirements," said Dwight Justice, Trenton's vice president of sales. “Our customers have come to rely on Trenton’s long heritage of providing customer-driven products, services and systems that deliver performance, precision, and stability over extended system deployment cycles.”