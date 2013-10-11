SYNNEX' CONVERGESolv Adds Managed Wireless and Hosted Notifications

- SYNNEX Corporation, a distributor of IT products and services, revealed that its CONVERGESolv Secure Networking group has added managed wireless and hosted notifications to its portfolio of value-added services.
- SYNNEX continues to make it easier for resellers to take advantage of these services by eliminating the need for reseller investments in hardware, software, headcount and more.
- Through the new managed wireless offering, resellers have access to a wireless network that defies the complexities of traditional Wi-Fi networks. SYNNEX is able to access and manage each access point, providing initial setup and configuration, 24/7 monitoring, alerts when access points fail, troubleshooting assistance, firmware upgrades and policy changes.
- The second component of SYNNEX' new offerings includes a subscription-based, cloud service that automates reminder calls often associated with medical offices, billings and collections and group notifications. For instance, physicians can effortlessly issue appointment reminders or provide lab results for their patients. This service allows resellers to entrench themselves in their customers' businesses, while saving end users valuable time and money, since reminder calls typically consume hours of staff members' time at work.
- "We are always seeking to enhance opportunities for our resellers and these new services provide the kind of reoccurring revenue and higher margin opportunities resellers need to continue to be successful," said Peter Larocque, president, U.S. Distribution for SYNNEX Corporation. "For SYNNEX, these offerings strengthen our position as a value-added distributor. While we have the reach and support of a major distributor, we also offer the services and support of smaller, more niche-like players."