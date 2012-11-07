Analog Way Appoints Stage Audio Works as Official Distributor for South Africa

Analog Way has appointed Stage Audio Works as their official distributor for South Africa. This marks the formulation of a business relationship that hopes to see a new boom in computer and video signal processing technologies being distributed throughout the country.

Analog Way’s products, which encompass Mixers and Seamless Switchers with edge blending, matrix switching and quadravision capabilities, Event Controllers and Remote Keypads, High Resolution Video Scan Converters with Embedded Audio, Video Scalers, Multi-Format Converters, Computer and Video Interfaces and Distribution Amplifiers can be found around the globe in major venues, board rooms, control rooms, museums, hospitals, houses of worship, as well as military and security installations. Their new relationship with Stage Audio Works will allow for these technologies to make their way through the burgeoning African continent.

Analog Way and Stage Audio Works share a common desire to market high quality processing instrumentality. John De Cet, EMEA Sales Director at Analog Way, said, “We are pleased to have Stage Audio Works become our official distributor for South Africa. We are confident that the expertise of our partner combined with our wide range of systems will ensure a great customer experience.”