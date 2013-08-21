Christie to Install World’s First Permanent Cinema Laser Projection

- Christie has been chosen to supply and install the world’s first commercial digital laser projection solution at the Seattle Cinerama Theatre, located at 2100 4th Avenue in Seattle, WA. The purchase order is for a 4K Christie digital laser projector, with scalable light output up to 60,000 lumens.
- “When hi-tech visionary Paul G. Allen bought the theater in 1999, he gave Cinerama full rein to innovate in order to provide our community with a cutting-edge movie going experience,” said Cinerama Theatre Manager Greg Wood. “Selecting a laser projection solution – with its ability to render 2D and 3D movies with clarity and brilliant, accurate color rendition – is in keeping with this tradition.
- “We were excited by demonstrations of the technology earlier this year by Christie and we are looking forward to welcoming this laser projector installation to our space.”
- Christie recently received the first US FDA approval of variance allowing the sale of laser projectors for use in a cinema, which is the first and only such variance to date approved for a manufacturer of DCI-compliant cinema projectors.
- Jack Kline, president & COO, Christie Digital Systems USA, said, “Cinerama has a long history of innovation and our latest projector will empower the theater to take the audience experience to the next level. A laser projector is a significant investment for any cinema and the fact that the Seattle Cinerama has chosen Christie to help this venue continue in its capacity as one of the world’s premiere movie theaters is a vote of confidence.”
- Site scoping and technical evaluations will begin in August, with an anticipated switch over from conventional digital projection to the Christie digital cinema laser projector planned for early next year.
Topics