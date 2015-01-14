Atlona Beefs Up Regional Sales Team

Atlona has added Adam Griffin and Scott Ettinger to its team of regional sales managers. Griffin will serve as Northeast regional sales manager for the commercial market, while Ettinger will act as Eastern regional sales manager for the residential sector. Both bring extensive backgrounds in sales in the AV and CE industries.



“We are excited to introduce Adam and Scott as our newest members of the Atlona team,” said Matthew Bute, Senior Director of Global Sales at Atlona. “They both bring tremendous experience andknowledge in AV and will help drive Atlona sales in 2015.”

Griffin’s responsibilities will include managing Atlona sales reps, direct dealers, and distribution partnersserving the commercial markets in New England, New York City Metro, Upstate New York, and the Mid-Atlantic States. Griffin’s background includes eighteen years in the electronics industry, most recently as a regional sales manager for Core Brands, a subsidiary of Nortek, Inc. which specializes in technologymanagement solutions that serve various markets.