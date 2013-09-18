Herman Integration Services Adds New Service Offerings

- Herman Integration Services, the provider of technical labor resources for professional AV systems integrators nationwide, now offers rack fabrication, engineering and in-house programming services.
- The company recently expanded its offices, adding warehouse space to accommodate rack fabrication, cart assembly, testing and coding for systems integrators who often need these services prior to installation at a job site.
- “We’re excited to launch these new services, which many of our customers want, and we’re confident that systems integrators will take advantage of as well,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. "Herman is always looking to introduce new services to the market that our clients need; rack fabrication, engineering and in-house programming are a valuable expansion and progression of our technical labor resources offering."
- Herman IS now assembles racks and carts, including testing and loading code, in its secure warehouse area; the assembled racks are then sent to customers for easier installation at the job site. Systems integrators can also rely on Herman IS for programming and engineering professionals to augment their own staff.
- “Systems integrators often prefer to outsource assembly portions of a job, especially if they do not have the resources or space. In addition, having engineering and programming resources as full-time staff can be expensive, and we recognize the importance of system integrators being able to outsource these services. We have made it easy for them to do all of this and more, with a company they trust,” Bianchet added.
- In addition to the new offerings, Herman IS provides industry-certified professional and technical labor resources to customers in all 50 states on a project basis or for long-term needs. Labor resources range from AV installation labor, field engineering and service technicians to project managers. Herman IS coordinates all the details and helps systems integrators staff-up based on demand, offload the burden of outsourced labor resource management, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency to help grow their business. Customers can realize additional savings by consolidating their procurement needs with Herman.