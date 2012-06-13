AVAD Debuts Commercial ProAV Pocket Guide

AVAD LLCdebuted its 2012 Commercial ProAV Pocket Reference Guide at InfoComm 2012.
- The AVAD Commercial ProAV Pocket Guide is a comprehensive product handbook that offers a selection of the industry's premier product lines. Designed to supply useful information in a handy, easy-to-use format, the guide provides access to a broad array of solutions that professional systems integrators can refer to on the job-site as well as in the office.
- “The ProAV Pocket Reference Guide is a focused, clear, concise resource for integrators that allows them to find the perfect product solutions for every project and application,” said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. “The reference guide’s sleek and portable design makes it simple to carry and use so that they can be more effective in the field.”
- The reference guide includes information on everything from audio and video, to mounts and racks, wires and accessories, video distribution and more.
- AVAD will present attendees to its booth (#C5430) at InfoComm 2012, held June 13-15 in Las Vegas, with a first look at the ProAV Guide as well as the opportunity to experience leading solutions for houses of worship, retail, quick service restaurants and more.
- As a special thank you to visiting integrators, AVAD will provide booth visitors with free beer on June 13 and June 14 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, dealers who visit AVAD’s booth will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free iPad. AVAD will also give a free $10 Visa gift card to any attendee who completes an application to become an authorized AVAD dealer before the end of the show.