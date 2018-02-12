Institution: Harvard University

Post date: 02/12/2018

Location: Cambridge, MA

Under the general direction of the Director, Teaching and Learning Lab, the Assistant Director of Learning Design is an experienced leader in the design and development of high-quality learning experiences. The position involves oversight and leadership in the areas of outreach, needs assessment, design, development, and implementation to serve the needs of the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) community. The Assistant Director is responsible for maintaining the learning design portfolio, ensuring quality and consistency in all learning design offerings, keeping the TLL on the leading edge of relevant developments in the field, and managing and developing a growing number of learning designers within the Teaching and Learning Lab.

The Assistant Director will act as project manager for complex projects, ensuring completion of projects in a consistent and timely manner. S/he will be responsible for developing and leading a team of learning designers to ensure adequate support for the HGSE teaching and learning community, including the exploration, implementation, and evaluation of emerging learning design models.

