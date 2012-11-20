Harman Stages Technology and Training Expo

- As part of its continuing program to support customers with advanced technologies and consultant-grade training and support from its new Regional Sales Offices (RSO), Harman Professional recently completed an internal technology and training program to prepare its members for supporting customer needs.
- The Harman Professional Technology & Training Expo was held in Elkhart, Indiana in October and offered deep dives on selected Harman technologies, application-oriented case studies and third-party presentations.
- According to Chris Vice, national training coordinator for Harman Professional, the exercise also provided RSO leadership with strong feedback on a range of issues.
- “The RSO infrastructure was conceived and engineered to be a conduit to the market. Whereas that means engaging the market to provide customers and prospects with details of our technologies and solutions, the RSO conduit also equips Harman to listen more effectively and act with first-hand intelligence,” Vice said. “The HTTE served to train our people, hone our listening skills and reaffirm Harman's market positioning and competitive advantages.” “It will certainly serve as a platform for our customer facing programs in the future.”
- “Training is fundamental to Harman’s contribution to both M.I. level products and systems integration for professional audio," said Mark Posgay, senior director, U.S. sales, Harman Professional. "We recognize the value that audio professionals bring to their craft and it’s incumbent upon us to provide them with depth and quality when it comes to the technology-based training we provide. This internal event will serve as a launch pad and template for public programs going forward.”