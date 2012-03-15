American Music and Sound Heads to SXSW

American Music and Sound brands TurboSound, Allen & Heath and Beyerdynamic will be sponsoring the British Music Embassy in conjunction with Cato Music this year at the South By Southwest Music, Film and Interactive festival in Austin, TX from March 13 - 18.

The British Music Embassy aims to showcase UK bands and artists, giving them a platform from which to inspire new audiences. Shows are now finalized for the 2012 SXSW line up at downtown Austin's Latitude 30 club, located at 512 San Jancinto Blvd. With regionally focused events all day and British brands hosting SXSW showcases in the evening, the project will return for a 4th year to highlight the UK's brightest new acts.

The now completed schedule kicks off on Monday, March 14 with MMXINI's SXSWi networking event, which includes acoustic sets from Rams' Pocket Radio, The Lost Brothers, and more. On Wednesday, March 16, Music Wales will showcase groups from Wales, including Gallops and Bright Light Bright Light.

Also on Wednesday, Summer Camp has been added to the NME @ SXSW in association with PRS for Music official showcase, which includes performances by Grouplove, Darwin Deez and more.

The Thursday, March 17 schedules now also finalized with a Breakfast Show, featuring Jimi's Parade and Bronto Skylift, and the Clash Magazine in association with BPI and UK Trade & Investment official showcase, featuring Errors, Goldheart Assembly and more.

The PA will consist of six Turbosoudn Flex Array TFA-600HDP self-powered three-way mid/highs supported by two TSW-218 double 18-inch horn-loaded subwoofers and driven by Turbosound T-90 amplifiers with LMS-D26 controllers. Providing four monitor mixes will be four TMW-115 active/passive co-axial wedges and a pair of self-powered NuQ-12DP two-ways. Milan M15 cabinets will be in use as shout/listen speakers while a Milan M18 subwoofer will be providing sub frequencies on the drum riser, the Main Mixing system will be the Allen & Heath iLive T112 digital mixing system with a Cat 5 digital split to a duplicate T112 taking up the monitor Duties all networked with Allen & Heath's new Dante Network interface card. The exclusive microphone of the venue will be Beyerdynamic who will be showcasing their new TG series tour gear microphones for all the vocals, instruments and drums. Backing instruments will also include the new Nord Stage 3 Piano another of AM&S's premium performance brands.

On hand to lend technical and marketing support will be Turbosound's applications engineer Chris Kmiec, Allen & Heath's training manager, Justin Eggleton, and Michael Palmer, VP of sales for Turbosound and Allen & Heath U.S.A.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with SXSW and Cato Music again this year to sponsor this great event," Palmer said. "AM&S has a great stable of professional products and this is the perfect venue to showcase these products."